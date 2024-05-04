ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for stealing bikes; 12 two-wheelers recovered

May 04, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested three youths on charges of stealing bikes that were parked on various streets.

According to the police, S. Manojkumar, 21, of Saligramam, had lodged a complaint that his bike, parked outside his house on the night of March 27, had been stolen. After holding inquiries, three persons — L. Srinath, 22 of Mangadu; R. Deepankumar, 20 of Thiruverkadu; and P. Thangaraj, 22 of Iyyappanthangal – were arrested.

It was found during investigation that the trio had stolen two-wheelers from other places too, such as Mangadu, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar and Vellavedu. As many as 12 two-wheelers, including that of Mr. Manojkumar, were retrieved from them, the police added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US