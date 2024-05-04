GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for stealing bikes; 12 two-wheelers recovered

May 04, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The city police have arrested three youths on charges of stealing bikes that were parked on various streets.

According to the police, S. Manojkumar, 21, of Saligramam, had lodged a complaint that his bike, parked outside his house on the night of March 27, had been stolen. After holding inquiries, three persons — L. Srinath, 22 of Mangadu; R. Deepankumar, 20 of Thiruverkadu; and P. Thangaraj, 22 of Iyyappanthangal – were arrested.

It was found during investigation that the trio had stolen two-wheelers from other places too, such as Mangadu, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar and Vellavedu. As many as 12 two-wheelers, including that of Mr. Manojkumar, were retrieved from them, the police added.

