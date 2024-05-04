Three held for stealing bikes; 12 two-wheelers recovered

May 04, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The city police have arrested three youths on charges of stealing bikes that were parked on various streets.

According to the police, S. Manojkumar, 21, of Saligramam, had lodged a complaint that his bike, parked outside his house on the night of March 27, had been stolen. After holding inquiries, three persons — L. Srinath, 22 of Mangadu; R. Deepankumar, 20 of Thiruverkadu; and P. Thangaraj, 22 of Iyyappanthangal – were arrested.

It was found during investigation that the trio had stolen two-wheelers from other places too, such as Mangadu, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar and Vellavedu. As many as 12 two-wheelers, including that of Mr. Manojkumar, were retrieved from them, the police added.