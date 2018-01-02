Three held for stabbing TNEB staff

The Neelangarai police on Monday arrested three persons for stabbing a Tamil Nadu Electricity Board employee.
According to police, the victim, Lokesh and his friend Deva were celebrating New Year in front of their homes on Periyar Salai, Palavakkam, on Sunday night.
Suddenly, a gang of more than 10 persons, all in an inebriated condition and wielding weapons, rode through the neighbourhood screaming. When Mr. Deva questioned the gang, they started assaulting him and a scuffle broke out.
In the melee. one of the gang members then stabbed Mr. Lokesh.
Neighbours and onlookers rushed a bleeding Mr. Lokesh to the hospital.
Following a complaint, the Neelangarai police arrested Kamalesh, 22, his uncle Guna, 40, and Gopi, 21, of Thoraipakkam for stabbing Mr. Lokesh.
