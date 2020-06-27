Three held for stabbing a painter in Adambakkam

Adambakkam Police have arrested three persons for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old painter due to previous animosity.
Police identified the victim as Karunakaran. He was standing on 11th street, Ambedkar Nagar, Adambakkam on Thursday evening, when the three suspects came there and picked a quarrel with him, and then stabbed him. The grievously injured man was rushed by passers-by to a government hospital.
Based on his complaint, Adambakkam police investigated, and arrested Manikandan alias Nari, 21, Vignesh 20, and Rajkumar, 20 of Velachery. They were working with Karunakaran a few months ago, and had a dispute. To settle the score against him, the trio committed the offence, police said.
