Three held for spreading rumours

Police secured three persons on the charge of spreading false messages on COVID-19 infection in Gudiyatham. Police sources said there were messages doing the rounds on Whatsapp groups that two persons were infected with COVID-19 in Gudiyatham and the hospital authorities have confirmed this information.

However, Deputy Director of Health Services KST Suresh confirmed that the messages were inauthentic. Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram warned stringent action against those spreading false messages on social media. Gudiyatham DSP Saravanan began investigation. Soon, the police tracked down Viji, 19, of Nellorepet, Sukumar, 20, of Rajakoil, Sivakumar, 22, of Sedhukarai, and the trio confessed to their crime.

They were remanded to custody by a Vellore court and Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar issued a stern warning to those sharing such messages. He also instructed police officials to initiate action against the culprits.

This is the first time the accused are being arrested for spreading false propaganda on COVID-19, police sources said.