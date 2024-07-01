GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three held for smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh 

The police, in the meanwhile, arrested two women who arrived from another State with 20 kg of ganja at the Central Railway Station.

Published - July 01, 2024 09:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Redhills police on Monday arrested three persons who allegedly smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh and seized 32 kg of the contraband from them.

While conducting a vehicle check at MN Nagar check-post near Red Hills, the police intercepted a car at 9 a.m. on Monday. On searching the vehicle, the police found the ganja. The trio was arrested and the ganja recovered. After interrogation, the duo was sent for judicial remand.

The suspects have been identified as R. Manikandan alias Arumanikandan, 26, K. Karthikeyan, 23, of Padianallur and K. Vigneshwaran, 24, of Teynampet.

Meanwhile, the police arrested two women who arrived from another State with 20 kg of ganja at the Central Railway Station.

