Three held for sharing child pornography clips

CHENNAI

07 November 2020 00:59 IST

The All Women Police, Mylapore, on Friday arrested three suspects for possessing and sharing child pornography content on mobile phones.

The police said a special team of police personnel, led by a woman sub-inspector, was on surveillance duty near Nageshwara Rao Park, Mylapore, on Wednesday afternoon. They spotted two people viewing something on their mobile phones. When the team enquired with them, the two were found to be watching child pornography. When questioned, they allegedly told the police that there was another person with them.

The names of the suspects were given as V. Mahendran, 35, of Kotturpuram, M. Anandakrishnan, 32, of Anakaputhur, and R. Rajkumar, 25, of Dindigul district. They were booked under Sections 67and 67A (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) and Section 67B (Publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The three were remanded in judicial custody.

