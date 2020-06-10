Chennai

Three held for sexual assault on minor girls in Chennai

All three men have been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

Three men have been arrested by the police in different parts of the city for sexual assault on minor girls.

The All Women Police, Adyar, have arrested a 75-year-old man for committing aggravated sexual assault on a seven-year-old girl. The offender has been identified as Pattani Muthu, 75 of Vettuvankanni, who ran a grocery shop. The seven-year-old girl went to his shop on March 29 morning to purchase essential commodities. At the time, the offender sexually assaulted and went absconding after the victim's mother complained to the police.

A special team of police personnel nabbed the suspect on Tuesday evening. He was booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He was lodged in prison after being produced before a court.

The All Women Police, Mylapore, have arrested a 30-year-old man from Triplicane for committing aggravated sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl. When the girl went to a pet shop on Kamarajar Salai, run by the offender who was identified as Manikandan, on the morning of May 13, he sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to tell anyone. He then repeated his offence at her house. The offender went absconding when the victim's family complained to the police. The offender, Manikandan was apprehended and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the All Women Police in Villivakkam arrested a 19-year-old youth from Perumbakkam for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and repeatedly sexually assaulting her in illegal confinement. On Monday, the Villivakkam police took up investigation into a complaint given by the victim's mother who alleged that her daughter was missing. Later the case was transferred to AWPS for further investigation. Further investigations disclosed that the missing 14-year- old victim was forcibly kidnapped on June 2 by the perpetrator, who wanted to marry her. The perpetrator was Balaji alias Sanjay of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements in Perumbakkam. He had sexually assaulted her.

The inspector of police, Villivakkam apprehended the offender Balaji alias Sanjay at his residence in Perumbakkam and rescued the victim. The offender has been remanded to judicial custody. The girl was handed over to her parents after providing necessary counselling and medical assistance.

