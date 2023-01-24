ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for selling stolen footwear in Pallavaram Sandhai

January 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Selaiyur police have arrested three persons for selling stolen footwear at the Pallavaram Sandhai.

The residents of apartments in Madambakkam complained to the Selaiyur police about their footwear being stolen by a youth at night along with the CCTV camera footage of the incident. The police investigated and found that three persons were involved in the theft.

The police identified the three as Vikas Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Arul Effrin, migrants from other States who were working at a bakery on Camp Road. During interrogation, the trio admitted that they had stolen the footwear from the apartments in Madambakkam and surrounding areas. They cleaned the footwear and sold them at the Pallavaram Sandhai for cheap prices. The police recovered 300 pairs of footwear from them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US