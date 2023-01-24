Three held for selling stolen footwear in Pallavaram Sandhai

January 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Selaiyur police have arrested three persons for selling stolen footwear at the Pallavaram Sandhai.

The residents of apartments in Madambakkam complained to the Selaiyur police about their footwear being stolen by a youth at night along with the CCTV camera footage of the incident. The police investigated and found that three persons were involved in the theft.

The police identified the three as Vikas Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Arul Effrin, migrants from other States who were working at a bakery on Camp Road. During interrogation, the trio admitted that they had stolen the footwear from the apartments in Madambakkam and surrounding areas. They cleaned the footwear and sold them at the Pallavaram Sandhai for cheap prices. The police recovered 300 pairs of footwear from them.