Three held for selling OSR lands

Published - May 26, 2024 12:17 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of Tambaram City Police have arrested three suspects for selling Open Space Reserve (OSR) land in Adhanur village near Manimangalam in Kancheepuram district to a buyer after forging documents.

The complainant, L.Praveen Kumar of Puzhuthivakkam, bought 24 plots from an outlay called MG Nagar Outlay measuring 58,500 square feet in Adhanur village. One Murugan, his wife Thiruchelvi and Deva, all holding the power of attorney of the said land, executed a sale deed at Guduvanchery Sub-Registrar office in the name of Praveen Kumar recently, for a sale consideration of ₹5.3 crore.

Only after the registration of the said property, Praveen verified the records and found that the land had been classified as OSR lands and it belonged to the government. On realising that he was cheated, Praveen lodged a complaint with Tambaram City Police Commissioner A.Amalraj seeking criminal action against the trio.

After registering a case, police verified the records and confirmed that the suspects, in connivance with the original land developer, had hatched a plot and forged the documents as if they had obtained a power of attorney to alienate the land by showing it to be used for construction purposes.

Police arrested three persons, who have been identified as A.Murugan, 44, M.Thiruchelvi, 37 and R.Deva, 27 of Madipakkam.

