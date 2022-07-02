Three held for selling drugs to students in Tambaram

The Pallavaram police arrested three accused for supplying drugs to college students and others.

Following information on substance abuse by students of schools and colleges in Tambaram and surrounding areas, Tambaram Police Commissioner A. Amalraj constituted a special team and instructed it to conduct surveillance.

Three persons on seeing the police team, took to their heels. The police team caught them and interrogated them.

As the trio gave evasive replies, the police searched their bags and seized 600 tapentadol tablets and 100 syringes from them. The gang smuggled the tablets from Mumbai and were supplying them to college students in Tambaram and other suburbs illegally.

The police identified the arrested as Faizal, 24, Jagarullah, 27, and Udayaseelan, 28.