Three held for robbing staff of money exchange firm

March 18, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Elephant Gate police on Saturday arrested three men for allegedly robbing the employee of a money exchange firm of ₹50 lakh. S. Zahir Hussain, 55, of Vallam village, Chengalpattu district, in his complaint said that on Friday evening, he was riding a two-wheeler carrying ₹50 lakh given by a relative of his employer and his colleague Kaja Moideen was riding pillion.

The assailants riding two-wheelers sprayed some solution on the two and robbed them of cash. On scrutinising CCTV footage, The police questioned Kaja Moideen and on his information arrested three persons.

During interrogation, he admitted that his associates had committed the robbery. Police arrested Kaja Moideen, 45, a native of Gopi Chettipalayam; P. Subash Kumar, 38, of Ranipet and A. Ajith Kumar alias Ajay, 29, of Ranipet and recovered ₹23.5 lakh from them. A search has been launched to nab three more persons.