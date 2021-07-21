Three held for robbing elderly woman

CHENNAI

21 July 2021 01:18 IST

They posed as Good Samaritans and robbed her of jewellery

Three persons, who posed as good samaritans and robbed an elderly woman of gold ornaments, were arrested on Tuesday in the Thiruvanmiyur police station limits.

The police said Tamilarasi, 70, a resident of Nethaji Nagar, was sitting on a platform near the Thiruvanmiyur RTO office.

Three men, who arrived by an autorickshaw, approached her, offering to give her free blankets.

Advertising

Advertising

They took her to the autorickshaw and robbed her of ear and nose rings and her gold thaali.

Based on her complaint, the police traced the accused and nabbed them. Their names were given as Dheena alias Kuthirai Dheena, 22, Sathya alias Balamurugan, 28, and Anwar, 36, of Besant Nagar.

The police recovered the gold articles which were snatched from the elderly woman and also the autorickshaw that was used for committing the crime.