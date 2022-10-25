Three held for robbing cracker shop owner; search on to trace two others

They attacked him and fled after stealing ₹3,500 and a mobile phone

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 25, 2022 18:31 IST

The Aminjikarai police on Monday arrested three persons, including a history-sheeter, on charges of robbing a firecracker shop owner.

The police said when K. Sridhar, 53, of Shenoy Nagar, was at his firecracker shop on Sunday, five persons came and bought firecrackers after making payment of ₹5,000. They then threatened Mr. Sridhar to return the money and allegedly attacked him. They fled after stealing ₹3,500 and a mobile phone.

On a complaint from the owner, the police investigated and arrested Neeleshkumar, 23, and S. Prakash, 19, of Shenoy Nagar, and S. Vinodh Raja, 35, of Pallikaranai. Prakash had a history-sheet against him, while the other two were also involved in criminal cases previously, the police said. Efforts are on to trace the two other accused, the police added.

