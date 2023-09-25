Three held for robbery at elderly couple’s house in Chennai

September 25, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai City Police have arrested three suspects including a woman in connection with a robbery at an elderly couple’s house in Villivakkam.

Police sources said the couple, Chozhan, 65 and his wife Vanaja, 63, living on second main road of SIDCO Nagar, had heard someone knocking their door and opened it in the early hours of Friday, September 22. Five masked persons entered the house and tied up the couple’s hands to a sofa and gagged them at knife point.

The gang then broke open the steel bureau and allegedly decamped with 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash ₹3.5 lakh. After they fled the scene, the couple managed to alert the neighbours who untied them. Later, the couple lodged a complaint with the police.

On investigation, police arrested three suspects Mohammad Bakruddin, 42, of Padi, M. Radha, 47, of Kolathur and K.Ramar, 45 of Villivakkam. The police recovered 20.5 sovereigns gold jewellery, 24 grams of silver, ₹5,000 and two motor cycles from the accused. Police also launched a search for more suspects.