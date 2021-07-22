Three held for raping 15-year-old Nepali girl

CHENNAI

22 July 2021 01:23 IST

The All-Women police, Kilpauk, on Wednesday arrested a 46-year-old security guard and two of his accomplices on charges of raping a 15-year-old Nepali immigrant.

The victim’s family was living in a house in the Kilpauk police station limits. The police said following a quarrel with her parents, the girl ran away to Nungambakkam, where her family stayed previously, and met Jana, a security guard, who is also from Nepal and was acquainted with her family.

He took her to his house and allegedly raped her for two days. She eventually escaped and returned home to her parents.

Advertising

Advertising

On a complaint from the parents, Deputy Commissioner of Police K. Karthikeyan ordered an investigation, leading to Jana’s arrest.

A case was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police said Jana confessed that the girl was sexually assaulted by two other persons as well. The police arrested Vicky alias Vignesh, 23, and Arun Kumar, 24, of Nungambakkam.