Three held for rape in Chengalpattu

The Chengalpattu District Police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly raping a 20-year-old nurse and detained two of his friends who were also allegedly involved in the offence.

The victim had been looking for a job. She and her friends came to know about a vacancy in a private hospital in Vellore and planned to attend an interview scheduled on Sunday. The nurse, with two other girls, was waiting for a bus to Vellore at 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Police said she called a friend Saravanan, who was arrested for the offence, and informed him about her plan to travel to Vellore. He turned up at the spot and urged her to go for dinner with him.

The girl told her friends that she would come on the next bus to Vellore and asked them to go ahead. Saravanan gave her liquor on the way to a secluded place and two of his friends also joined them.

She was raped and left in the bushes. She woke up on the roadside early Sunday morning. The nurse managed to reach home. She tried to commit suicide. Her parents stopped her and informed the police. The All Women Police, Chengalpattu registered a case and arrested Saravanan who is working as a helper in a private company in Oragadam. Two of his friends were also interrogated since the victim had told the police that they were also involved in the rape.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)