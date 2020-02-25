Three held for promising COVID-19 cure

The Central Crime Branch arrested three persons who promised a cure for COVID-19 on social media.
The Tamil Nadu Homoeopathy Medical Council had lodged a complaint with the police last week. Dr. R. Gnanasambandam, president of the council, said that they had received information that a group was practising homoeopathy and conducting classes. The group was collecting a fee and issuing certificates too. This is in violation of the T.N. Homeopathy System of Medicine and Practitioners of Homeopathy Act, 1971, he said.
“Cashing in on the COVID-19 outbreak, many are claiming that they have medicines. People are advised not to believe them,” said Dr. Gnanasambandam.
