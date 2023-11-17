Three held for possession of country-made gun near Poonamallee

November 17, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - CHENNAI

The Nazarathpet police on Thursday arrested three history-sheeters for the possession of a country-made gun near Poonamallee.

The police said when a team, led by the Nazarathpet police inspector, were checking vehicles near Throwpathi Amman temple on Wednesday, a car sped away when they attempted to stop it. The police gave chase and stopped the vehicle, managing to apprehend three of the passengers, while the fourth managed to escape. They were identified as Praveen, 24, Sunil, 24, and Nareshkumar, of Tiruvallur district. A country-made gun with bullets was seized from them.

The police suspect that the trio received the gun from a suspect who was arrested in connection with the murder of a BJP functionary in Nazarathpet. Investigation is on.