Chennai

Three held for possessing drugs

Police attached to the Royapettah station arrested three persons for possessing methamphetamine, a narcotic drug, for the purpose of sale.

The accused were identified as A. Azharuddin, 36, of Chepauk; Siddiq Ahamed, 33, of Triplicane, and Abdul Jalani, 19, from Sivagangai district.

Following a tip-off, a special team of the police rounded them, after they were seen roaming around, suspiciously, on Lloyds Road.

The police have seized 55 g of methamphetamine and three mobile phones from the suspects.

