Three held for online part-time job scam

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating many on the pretext of offering online part-time jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said G. Arunkumar, 21, an engineering graduate of Arumbakkam, happened to see an advertisement about part-time marketing jobs on WhatsApp and contacted the number. The person on the other end claimed to be an HR Manager and sent some tasks to Mr. Arunkumar and told him to complete them.

After Mr. Arunkumar completed the tasks, the person sent ₹3,000 to his bank account. The caller made Mr. Arunkumar to transfer a total of ₹2.37 lakh to various bank accounts in four instalments for sending such online tasks. But the person who received the money was uncontactable. Mr. Arunkumar lodged a complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Arumbakkam, D. Ramesh, conducted an investigation analysed the WhatsApp number and bank account details of the caller. The police arrested V. Karanam Saraswathi Devi alias Anu, 23, of Hyderabad, Nelapaati Teja, 20, of Villivakkam, and Unnimodala Vijay, 22, of Anna Nagar, who were allegedly involved in fraud.

Three mobile phones, 15 ATM cards, and 11 ATM card kits were seized from them. The police are actively searching for the main accused. Further investigation revealed that the trio along with their accomplices opened the bank accounts in the names of people known to them, changed the bank ATM card cell phone numbers through an app, and transferred the money obtained from the part-time employment scam to those bank accounts.

City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore requested people to be aware of such online part-time job scams and advised them to contact Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal –www.cybercrime.gov.in – in case of any cyber related complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.