GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three held for online part-time job scam

Search on for main accused

Published - May 10, 2024 01:16 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating many on the pretext of offering online part-time jobs. 

Police said G. Arunkumar, 21, an engineering graduate of Arumbakkam, happened to see an advertisement about part-time marketing jobs on WhatsApp and contacted the number. The person on the other end claimed to be an HR Manager and sent some tasks to Mr. Arunkumar and told him to complete them.

After Mr. Arunkumar completed the tasks, the person sent ₹3,000 to his bank account. The caller made Mr. Arunkumar to transfer a total of ₹2.37 lakh to various bank accounts in four instalments for sending such online tasks.  But the person who received the money was uncontactable. Mr. Arunkumar lodged a complaint. 

A police team, led by  Assistant Commissioner of Police, Arumbakkam, D. Ramesh, conducted an investigation analysed the WhatsApp number and bank account details of the caller. The police arrested V. Karanam Saraswathi Devi alias Anu, 23, of Hyderabad, Nelapaati Teja, 20, of Villivakkam, and Unnimodala Vijay, 22, of Anna Nagar, who were allegedly involved in fraud. 

Three mobile phones, 15 ATM cards, and 11 ATM card kits were seized from them. The police are actively searching for the main accused. Further investigation revealed that the trio along with their accomplices opened the bank accounts in the names of people known to them, changed the bank ATM card cell phone numbers through an app, and transferred the money obtained from the part-time employment scam to those bank accounts.

City Commissioner of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore requested people to be aware of such online part-time job scams and advised them to contact Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930 or register their complaint in the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal –www.cybercrime.gov.in – in case of any cyber related complaint.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.