Three held for online part-time job scam 

The complainant alleged that he received a message offering online part-time job through Telegram App

October 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing of Avadi city police have arrested three suspects for allegedly swindling ₹9 lakh from a man in Padi by offering online part-time jobs. 

Based on a complaint lodged by M. Karthik, 36, a resident of Padi, a case was registered by the Cyber Crime Police Wing of Avadi city police last month. The complainant alleged that he received a message offering online part-time job through Telegram App. He was lured by an unknown person offering money for reviewing an air ticketing application. The person told him that he was added as an ‘elite customer’ as he was performing well. He was promised good returns for a small investment for reviewing the app. He was then moved to a bigger Telegram group where he continued to perform tasks and made several payments to a bank account through digital wallet. He eventually lost over ₹9 lakh to the fraudsters. 

On the orders of the Avadi City Police Commissioner K.Shankar, a thorough investigation was conducted by Inspector R.Mahalakshmi of the Cyber Crime cell.  Based on the investigation, the KYC of the suspect bank account was obtained. The details of the account holder and linked mobile number were collected from the bank. It was found that the account belonged to M. Selvam of T. Nagar, a real estate broker. On interrogation, the police found that he had opened the account and handed over the pass book, ATM card and cheque book to another real estate broker Vivekanandan of Valasaravakkam. 

Police arrested J. Vivekanandan, 44 of Kosapet, Vellore who was temporarily residing in Valasaravakkam and his associates Jamal, 42, of Cuddalore and Askar Sherif, 38, of Nanganallur. They were remanded in judicial custody. Police are conducting further enquiry on whether the suspects had cheated others.

