Three held for murdering youth during quarrel at an eatery in Mannurpet

August 21, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur Estate police arrested three suspects for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old youth following a quarrel at an eatery in Mannurpet.

The police identified the deceased as S. Balachandran, of Korattur, who was an apprentice at a private firm. He and two of his friends went to buy biriyani at an eatery at Mannurpet in Ambattur Estate police station limits on Sunday.

When they were near the eatery, three unidentified persons began quarrelling with Balachandran. The trio attacked him, with one of them suddenly stabbing him with a small knife and fled on a bike.

Upon receiving information from the public, the police rushed Balachandran to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police arrested C. Sankar alias Sankar Bai, 27, of Mogappair East, U. Venkat alias Venkatesh, 27, of ICF, and Ajith alias Gunanidhi, 24, of Bundar Garden. The trio are history-sheeters.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

