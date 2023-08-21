HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for murdering youth during quarrel at an eatery in Mannurpet

August 21, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur Estate police arrested three suspects for allegedly murdering a 24-year-old youth following a quarrel at an eatery in Mannurpet.

The police identified the deceased as S. Balachandran, of Korattur, who was an apprentice at a private firm. He and two of his friends went to buy biriyani at an eatery at Mannurpet in Ambattur Estate police station limits on Sunday.

When they were near the eatery, three unidentified persons began quarrelling with Balachandran. The trio attacked him, with one of them suddenly stabbing him with a small knife and fled on a bike.

Upon receiving information from the public, the police rushed Balachandran to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the police arrested C. Sankar alias Sankar Bai, 27, of Mogappair East, U. Venkat alias Venkatesh, 27, of ICF, and Ajith alias Gunanidhi, 24, of Bundar Garden. The trio are history-sheeters.

They were remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.