Three held for murdering daily wager in Sholavaram

June 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sholavaram police on Thursday arrested three youth for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old daily wager following a dispute.

The police identified the victim as Praveen Kumar, a daily wager who lived in Thanduma Nagar, Periyapalayam. The police said that according to a complaint filed by his wife Kiruthika, 22, Praveen and his friends had recently attacked K. Guna of Panaiyanchery village over a monetary dispute. When Guna and his friends came to speak with Praveen, the others grew suspicious of him. On Tuesday, Praveen went out with his friends and was later found dead at a lake in a nearby village. The complainant alleged that five persons were involved in the murder. On the orders of Avadi City Police Commissioner A. Arun, the personnel registered a case and took up investigation.

The police arrested three suspects identified as V. Dinesh, 26, S. Gokul, 21, and J. Kishore, 25, of Vichur village. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before Judicial Magistrate-II, Ponneri.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.