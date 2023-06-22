Three held for murdering daily wager in Sholavaram

June 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Sholavaram police on Thursday arrested three youth for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old daily wager following a dispute.

The police identified the victim as Praveen Kumar, a daily wager who lived in Thanduma Nagar, Periyapalayam. The police said that according to a complaint filed by his wife Kiruthika, 22, Praveen and his friends had recently attacked K. Guna of Panaiyanchery village over a monetary dispute. When Guna and his friends came to speak with Praveen, the others grew suspicious of him. On Tuesday, Praveen went out with his friends and was later found dead at a lake in a nearby village. The complainant alleged that five persons were involved in the murder. On the orders of Avadi City Police Commissioner A. Arun, the personnel registered a case and took up investigation.

The police arrested three suspects identified as V. Dinesh, 26, S. Gokul, 21, and J. Kishore, 25, of Vichur village. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced before Judicial Magistrate-II, Ponneri.