ChennaiCHENNAI 11 March 2020 01:35 IST
Three held for murder
Updated: 11 March 2020 01:35 IST
The Maduravoyal police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly killing a mason.
The body of the victim, Munisamy alias Samy, 32, was found in Balram Nagar, with deep wounds. The police, after investigation, arrested Prasanth, 28; Venugopal Sathish, 27; and Kumar of Balram Nagar. The main suspect, Prasanth, a building contractor, was a neighbour of the deceased.
Prasanth told the police that Muniasamy talked ill of his wife. Under the influence of alcohol, they bludgeoned him to death.
