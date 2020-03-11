Chennai

Three held for murder

The Maduravoyal police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly killing a mason.

The body of the victim, Munisamy alias Samy, 32, was found in Balram Nagar, with deep wounds. The police, after investigation, arrested Prasanth, 28; Venugopal Sathish, 27; and Kumar of Balram Nagar. The main suspect, Prasanth, a building contractor, was a neighbour of the deceased.

Prasanth told the police that Muniasamy talked ill of his wife. Under the influence of alcohol, they bludgeoned him to death.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 1:36:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/three-held-for-murder/article31035461.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY