Three held for murder

The Maduravoyal police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly killing a mason.
The body of the victim, Munisamy alias Samy, 32, was found in Balram Nagar, with deep wounds. The police, after investigation, arrested Prasanth, 28; Venugopal Sathish, 27; and Kumar of Balram Nagar. The main suspect, Prasanth, a building contractor, was a neighbour of the deceased.
Prasanth told the police that Muniasamy talked ill of his wife. Under the influence of alcohol, they bludgeoned him to death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.