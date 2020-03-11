Three held for murder

The Maduravoyal police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for allegedly killing a mason.

The body of the victim, Munisamy alias Samy, 32, was found in Balram Nagar, with deep wounds. The police, after investigation, arrested Prasanth, 28; Venugopal Sathish, 27; and Kumar of Balram Nagar. The main suspect, Prasanth, a building contractor, was a neighbour of the deceased.

Prasanth told the police that Muniasamy talked ill of his wife. Under the influence of alcohol, they bludgeoned him to death.