Three held for murder of youth

April 24, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested three men for allegedly murdering a 27-year-old history-sheeter who had threatened to kill one of their daughters.

On Tuesday morning, police personnel, on receiving information of the murder, reached Mullukadu and found a man dead in a shed. Further investigation revealed that the deceased was Naveen Kumar alias Appu, 27, of Mathur, a history-sheeter.

On investigation, police arrested S. Kumaresan, B. Angappan, 30, of Vyasarpadi and Tamimul Ansari, 32, of S.M. Nagar, who were involved in the murder. Further inquiries revealed that Naveenkumar and his friend Kumaresan used to drink alcohol together. For the past few days, Naveen Kumar had been asking Kumaresan for money for drinking. As Kumaresan refused to oblige, Naveen got angry and threatened to kill Kumaresan’s daughter. Enraged by this, Kumaresan, along with his friends, invited Naveen to drink alcohol and stabbed him to death on Monday night.

