Three held for murder of history-sheeter in Vanagaram

October 16, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police on Monday arrested three suspects for allegedly murdering a history-sheeter last week in Vanagaram.

The victim was identified as E. ’Kizhangu’ Saravanan, 41, of Mylapore who was involved in one murder and 14 other offences such as assault, criminal intimidation in Mylapore police station limits.

He had recently come out on bail after serving detention under the Goondas Act. Last Wednesday at 8.30 p.m., he along with his wife and daughter was returning home in an auto-rickshaw after having dinner at an eatery in Pallavan Nagar. Near Kanniamman Temple, eight men who came behind their auto stopped the family after overtaking the autorickshaw. They attacked Saravanan using knives indiscriminately. He slumped to the ground and they fled away.

Maduravoyal police registered a case. On investigation, police arrested M. Suresh Maya, 33, E.Selvam, 24 and G.Mahendran, 30 of Mylapore. In the meantime, five suspects, including Nithya alias Nithyanandam, involved in the murder surrendered before the court in Arcot last Thursday.

Further investigation revealed that Nithya alias Nithyanandam along with his friends had murdered Saravanan alias Kilangu Saravanan due to previous enmity.

