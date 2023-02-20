ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for mobile phones snatching in Chennai

February 20, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said two of the accused, rode a two-wheeler and snatched mobile phones from pedestrians in three localities; the third accused bought the phones off the two and then sold them on to customers

Tamil Nadu Bureau

Police recovered 16 mobile phones from the accused | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai police on Monday arrested three accused persons, who were part of a gang that has been snatching mobile phones in K.K. Nagar, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas. 

The snatching spree was first reported by S. Prasanth, 22 of Ashok Nagar who lost his mobile phone to a bike-borne duo while he was walking at the junction of Rajamannar Salai and P.T. Rajan Salai at 9.45 pm on February 12. Following his complaint, K.K. Nagar Police began an investigation and scrutinised the scene of occurrence, besides analysing CCTV footage. 

Following an investigation, police arrested R. Kirubakaran of Vadakarai, Red Hills and ‘Mavu’ Vicky alias Vignesh, 19 of Gandhi Nagar, Red Hills who were directly involved in the snatching. Based on information given by the duo, police also arrested Nagoor Meeran, 36 of Tondiarpet who received the stolen mobile phones. 

Police said the accused Kirubakaran and Vignesh, along with their associates, had been snatching mobile phones in at least three places in K.K. Nagar, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and at two localities each in Vadapalani and Thirumangalam: in all, at 13 places. Nagoor Meeran bought these stolen goods at cheap prices, and sold them off at higher rates. 

Police recovered 16 mobile phones, a knife and a two-wheeler from the accused and have launched a hunt to nab other accused.

