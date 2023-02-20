HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three held for mobile phones snatching in Chennai

Police said two of the accused, rode a two-wheeler and snatched mobile phones from pedestrians in three localities; the third accused bought the phones off the two and then sold them on to customers

February 20, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Bureau
Police recovered 16 mobile phones from the accused

Police recovered 16 mobile phones from the accused | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai police on Monday arrested three accused persons, who were part of a gang that has been snatching mobile phones in K.K. Nagar, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and surrounding areas. 

The snatching spree was first reported by S. Prasanth, 22 of Ashok Nagar who lost his mobile phone to a bike-borne duo while he was walking at the junction of Rajamannar Salai and P.T. Rajan Salai at 9.45 pm on February 12. Following his complaint, K.K. Nagar Police began an investigation and scrutinised the scene of occurrence, besides analysing CCTV footage. 

Following an investigation, police arrested R. Kirubakaran of Vadakarai, Red Hills and ‘Mavu’ Vicky alias Vignesh, 19 of Gandhi Nagar, Red Hills who were directly involved in the snatching. Based on information given by the duo, police also arrested Nagoor Meeran, 36 of Tondiarpet who received the stolen mobile phones. 

Police said the accused Kirubakaran and Vignesh, along with their associates, had been snatching mobile phones in at least three places in K.K. Nagar, Mambalam, Ashok Nagar and at two localities each in Vadapalani and Thirumangalam: in all, at 13 places. Nagoor Meeran bought these stolen goods at cheap prices, and sold them off at higher rates. 

Police recovered 16 mobile phones, a knife and a two-wheeler from the accused and have launched a hunt to nab other accused.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary / police

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.