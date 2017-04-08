Three held for land grabbing

The Central Crime Branch arrested three persons, who allegedly grabbed a 21-cent plot of land in Perumbakkam from a woman.
Buela Ramani Geetha (61), of Kolathur had left the documents for the land with her sister Amala George a few years ago. As Amala needed a loan, she pledged the documents with her sister’s approval to Kalaiselvan and got ₹1 lakh.
She did not get the documents back after repaying the debt. Later, while trying to sell the land, Beula found the title deed was not in her name. Kalaiselvan and nine others had got a woman to impersonate Buela, forged ID cards and made it appear Buela executed the registration of the plot worth around ₹1 crore. Venkatesan (34), Mohanraj (24)and Kumaran of Kancheepuram district were held.
