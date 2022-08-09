Chennai

Three held for killing DMK functionary in Tiruttani 

Three persons were arrested on charges of hacking a 38-year-old DMK functionary to death in Tiruttani.

Police sources identified the victim as K. Mohan, 38, a resident of J.J. Nagar, Tiruttani. On Monday, he was returning home on his bike. Three men, who also came on a bike, waylaid and attacked him with weapon as he tried to flee. The assailants stopped attacking Mohan after he collapsed and left the area.

Bystanders alerted the police, who began investigating after sending the body for a post-mortem. The deceased had criminal cases and was a real estate businessman and money lender.

“We have arrested three persons in connection with the case, and the investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.

