Three held for kidnapping and assaulting YouTube channel owner 

Published - May 11, 2024 02:33 am IST - CHENNAI

He owed them money

The Hindu Bureau

The J.J. Nagar police have arrested three men for allegedly kidnapping the owner of a Youtube channel and assaulting him in a monetary dispute.

The police said V. Naveenkumar, 27, of Choolaimedu and his friend ran a Youtube channel. He asked for a loan from A. Vignesh, 25, of Anna Nagar, to offset the loss of running the channel. Vignesh got a loan of ₹18,000 from his friend S. Gopinath, 28, and gave it to Mr. Naveenkumar. However, Mr. Naveenkumar did not repay the loan.

On Wednesday, Vignesh and his friends, including Gopinath, kidnapped Mr. Naveenkumar in an autorickshaw. They confined him at a house in T.P. Chatram and assaulted him. They also demanded money from his parents, who came to the spot and rescued the Mr. Naveenkumar.

He was treated at a hospital, and a case was registered. The police arrested Vignesh, Gopinath, and V. Sanjay, 21, of Shenoy Nagar, who were involved in the crime. The police launched a search to nab two more suspects.

