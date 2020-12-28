Three held for kidnapping a young man in Chennai

CHENNAI

28 December 2020 14:19 IST

The Thiruvanmiyur police have arrested three persons for kidnapping a youth.

Police said Muraj Jamal, 26 of Thoraipakkam received ₹1.5 lakh from a person called Yuvaraj known to him for clearing arrears in BBA examinations, two years ago. He had failed to keep his promise to return the amount.

On Saturday night, Jamal was talking with his friend Dev Anand near the Jayanthi Theatre signal. Yuvaraj and his friends came on a bike to the place and had a quarrel with Jamal. They forcibly took him in their vehicle and fled the spot. Dev Anand lodged a complaint with the Thiruvanmiyur police.

Police arrested Yuvaraj, 25 of Adyar, Arul Doss, 23 and Joshua, 20 of Thiruvanmiyur for wrongful confinement.