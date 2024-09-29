Three held for job racket 

The Central Crime Branch of Avadi City Police have arrested three men for allegedly cheating a job aspirant after receiving ₹10 lakh under the pretext of getting an employment in the railways.

According to the police, T. Ramakrishnan, 24, of Ambattur, involved in construction work lodged a complaint with the Avadi City Police Commissioner’s office against M.Vijay, professor of a private engineering college. The complainant said that he got acquainted with the professor during his frequent visits to a temple. The professor and another person, R. Vijay, promised to get Ramakrishnan’s nephew a job on payment of a fee.

The duo took him to Gourav Kumar, who was president of a railway union and said that he had secured jobs to several people. Stating that there was a vacancy in the railways for the post of travel ticket examiner, they promised to get the job for Ramakrishnan’s nephew, if ₹10 lakh was paid. On March 31, last year, Ramakrishnan paid ₹10 lakh to them through bank transactions and digital payments. They failed to obtain the job as promised. Hence, Ramakrishnan lodged a complaint. On investigation, the Job Racket Wing of Avadi City Police arrested three suspects.

