Three held for impersonation, extortion bid

The Elephant Gate Police have arrested three men for posing as Chennai Corporation Staff and a recovery agent from a bank and attempting to extort money from a jeweller in Park Town.

Police said Ghouser Ali Sheik, 43, runs a jewellery store on Nainiappan Street, Park Town. While he was at his store on Saturday, five unidentified persons barged in, four of them claiming that there were from Chennai Corporation. One of them, further, claimed that he was part of a panel of advocates from a private bank. He told Ghouser that he had availed a loan of ₹7 lakh and demanded immediate repayment of ₹10 lakh along with interest. They also threatened him saying that they would lodge a police complaint and send him to prison. By the time, Ghouser, who grew suspicious, alerted the police control room, while they escaped from there.

Based on a complaint, the police conducted investigation and arrested three suspects identified as Jaffer Sadiq Ali, 37, Wajahat Ali, 29, and Mohammed Ashik, 27, of MKB Nagar.