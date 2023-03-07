ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for grabbing over 9 acres of land in Sriperumbudur

March 07, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of Avadi City Police has arrested R. Venkatesan, 57, G. Ashok Kumar, 35, and G. Muthu, 40, for allegedly grabbing 9.21 acres of ancestral land in Sriperumbudur.

The police said G. Anand, 21, of Santhome High Road, lodged a complaint in July 2022 stating that his mother M.K. Pattammal, her sister and brother had a settlement deed for an ancestral land, measuring 29 acres 46 cents, at Mangadu village in Sriperumbudur. The family noticed changes in the document when they attempted to sub-divide the land recently. About 9.21 acres of the land, worth ₹27 crore, was alienated and the title of property was in the name of the wife of one Radhakrishnan, former chairman of Sri Muthukumaran Educational Trust.

The investigation revealed that using an impersonator, power of attorney was prepared and fraudulently granted to R. Venkatesan. Later, they executed a sale deed and registered the land in the name of Radhakrishnan’s wife.

