Three held for ‘grabbing’ advocate’s land

April 05, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Avadi City Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly grabbing land belonging to an advocate through impersonation.

Police said the complainant L.B. Chandran, 70, of Shenoy Nagar, had two plots worth around ₹2.20 crore in Varadharajapuram near Poonamallee. In 2021, three persons deployed an impersonator in his name at the Sub Registrar office, and executed a power of attorney to H. Ramakrishanan. Then, they sold the land off to three others. Recently, Chandran lodged a complaint with the police.

The police arrested G.Dhanasekar, 44, of Avadi; H. Ramakrishnan, 50, of Mogappair; and Adhavan Balaji, 48, of Maduravoyal.

