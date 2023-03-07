ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for confining, robbing man over monetary dispute

March 07, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madipakkam police have arrested three accused, including a real estate broker, for allegedly confining a man and robbing him of ₹50,000 over a monetary dispute.

The police identified the accused as Murugaraj 43, a real estate broker from Madipakkam, Ramesh, 51, of Kikattalai and Jawahar, 57, of Mylapore. The victim Prakash, from Poonamallee, had allegedly bought an apartment at Anna Nagar from Jawahar for ₹38 lakh through Murugaraj. While he paid ₹30 lakh, he said he would pay the rest a month after registration.

Even after the registration was completed, Mr. Prakash did not pay. The trio invited him to their place on the pretext of a discussion and confined him at an office belonging to one of the accused. They physically tortured him and made him sign documents to transfer ownership of his car to them. They also robbed him of ₹50,000 using a digital wallet, the police said.

