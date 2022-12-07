Three held for cheating businessman with forged documents

December 07, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch of the Avadi Police Commissionerate on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a businessman after receiving nearly ₹1 crore in exchange for a forged document of power of attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the complainant R. Vadivelu, a businessman from Poonamalle, was looking for land to buy. Real estate brokers Selvakumar and Chinnadurai took him to Kattupakkam, where they showed him a 2,400 sq.ft plot of land and claimed that the land originally belonged to Kalyani and Thiyagarajan of Gopalapuram. They claimed that the power of attorney was held by Anthony Genith.

The brokers and Anthony allegedly convinced him to pay ₹99.5 lakh. Anthony also executed a sale deed in favour of the Mr. Vadivelu. In October, when the Sub-registrar of Kundrathur asked Mr. Vadivelu to bring the original documents to complete the land transaction, only then did he realise that the brokers had submitted forged power of attorney documents and that the original land owners did not execute any power of attorney to Anthony.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the orders of Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, CCB inspector Balan took up the investigation. The police arrested three accused who were identified as S. Andrews, 39, E. Selvakumar, 38, and C. Guruswamy, 62, and a hunt has been launched to nab two more accused Chinnadurai and Anthony.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US