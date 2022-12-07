Three held for cheating businessman with forged documents

December 07, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch of the Avadi Police Commissionerate on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly cheating a businessman after receiving nearly ₹1 crore in exchange for a forged document of power of attorney.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the complainant R. Vadivelu, a businessman from Poonamalle, was looking for land to buy. Real estate brokers Selvakumar and Chinnadurai took him to Kattupakkam, where they showed him a 2,400 sq.ft plot of land and claimed that the land originally belonged to Kalyani and Thiyagarajan of Gopalapuram. They claimed that the power of attorney was held by Anthony Genith.

The brokers and Anthony allegedly convinced him to pay ₹99.5 lakh. Anthony also executed a sale deed in favour of the Mr. Vadivelu. In October, when the Sub-registrar of Kundrathur asked Mr. Vadivelu to bring the original documents to complete the land transaction, only then did he realise that the brokers had submitted forged power of attorney documents and that the original land owners did not execute any power of attorney to Anthony.

On the orders of Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, CCB inspector Balan took up the investigation. The police arrested three accused who were identified as S. Andrews, 39, E. Selvakumar, 38, and C. Guruswamy, 62, and a hunt has been launched to nab two more accused Chinnadurai and Anthony.