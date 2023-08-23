ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for causing public nuisance under influence of ganja

August 23, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Poonamallee police on Tuesday arrested three suspects who allegedly, under the influence of ganja, indulged in public nuisance besides threatening to harm themselves when police personnel went to intervene.

Police sources said when Thirumavalavan, 47, was riding his bike on Sunday in Chendurpuram, Kattupakkam, to a temple festival, three men, who seemed intoxicated, waylaid him and demanded money. As he refused to pay up, they attacked him.

Mr. Thirumavalavan called the police control room for assistance, and soon after receiving the call, police personnel reached the spot.

When one policeman approached the trio, one of the suspects threatened self-harm and overpowered him. The police personnel backed off, allowing the trio to escape. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, the police arrested S. Surya, 21, his brother Santhosh, 19, and S. Sabari, 18, of Kattupakkam, on charges of criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt. They were remanded in judicial custody.

