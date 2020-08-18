Three held for burglary of copper wire in Thirumudivakkam

Kundrathur Police on Tuesday arrested three suspects for stealing copper cables worth ₹12 lakh from a transformer-making unit in Thirumudivakkam, after attacking a security guard on duty.

The suspects have been identified as G. Karthik, 29, of Gudiyatham, V. Vinayagam, 45 of Walajhabad and T. Kothandaraman, 47 of Thoothukudi district. Police seized 2,500 kg of copper cables and a lorry from them.

According to police, the suspects entered the premises of a transformer-making unit run by Rajendran in SIPCOT, Thirumudivakkam at 1 a.m. on August 10. They attacked Ramesh, 52 a security guard who was on duty and took him away to another place. The suspects then made away with copper wires weighing 3,120 kg. Based on a complaint from Rajendran, Kundrathur police registered a case and investigated.