Three held for burglary in Kodungaiyur

CHENNAI

19 August 2021 01:23 IST

Personnel from the Kodungaiyur police station cracked a case relating to the burglary of a house within 24 hours and arrested three accused.

The police said K. Gopi, 36, a resident of Kodungaiyur, left his house on Tuesday; on his return, he found that it had been broken into. Around 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery had been stolen. The police traced three accused, including two juveniles, who were involved in the offence, and recovered the jewellery from them.

Advertising

Advertising