Three held for beating a security guard over parking in Mamallapuram 

Published - October 22, 2024 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mamallapuram Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including two women, who were caught on camera beating a security guard following a dispute over being asked not to park their car near the no-entry point of Five Rathas parking complex on Sunday.

Crowds were milling at Mamallapuram on Sunday. There were four to five persons in the car, and the driver proceeded to park at the no-entry point of the parking complex. The security guard, Ezhumalai, 49, stopped the vehicle and asked the driver to park it in the allotted parking lot. Ezhumalai seemed to have used harsh words against them for not following his instructions.

Provoked by this, the two women got down from the car and beat him up. They also snatched his baton and hit him. Two other men joined them in attacking Ezhumalai. As he cried in pain, others came to his rescue. A tourist videographed the incident and posted it on social media.

The video went viral, and the security guard lodged a complaint. The police traced the suspects and arrested three of them, identified as S. Prabhu Inbadass, 41, K.Keerthana, 29, of Mudichur and Shanmuga Priya, 38, of Maraimalai Nagar. Shanmugapriya’s husband Krishnamoorthy is absconding.

