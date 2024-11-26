ADVERTISEMENT

Three held for attacking passengers at railway station in Pattabiram

Updated - November 26, 2024 02:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Youngsters allegedly attacked passengers at Avadi Hindu College Railway Station at Pattabiram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has apprehended three persons — a juvenile and two youngsters — on charges of attacking passengers at a railway station in Chennai.

According to the police, the youth from Pattabiram allegedly came drunk to the Avadi Hindu College Railway Station at around 5 p.m. on Monday (November 25, 2024). They walked onto platform 1, picked up tubelights and PVC pipes, and harassed passengers who were waiting for a train, the police said.

They allegedly beat up a commuter, named Paramasivam, who questioned their actions. Purported CCTV visuals capturing the incident have gone viral on social media.

Based on Paramasivam’s complaint, the GRP, Avadi, registered a case. After perusing the CCTV footage, three persons — Subash, 23, S. Ibrahim, 22, and a 14-year-old boy — were apprehended. Efforts are underway to trace and nab one more suspect, who has been absconding.

