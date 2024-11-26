 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Three held for attacking passengers at railway station in Pattabiram

Published - November 26, 2024 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065
Youngsters allegedly attacked passengers at Avadi Hindu College Railway Station at Pattabiram

Youngsters allegedly attacked passengers at Avadi Hindu College Railway Station at Pattabiram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has apprehended three persons — a juvenile and two youngsters — on charges of attacking passengers at a railway station in Chennai.

According to the police, the youth from Pattabiram allegedly came drunk to the Avadi Hindu College Railway Station at around 5 p.m. on Monday (November 25, 2024). They walked onto platform 1, picked up tubelights and PVC pipes, and harassed passengers who were waiting for a train, the police said.

They allegedly beat up a commuter, named Paramasivam, who questioned their actions. Purported CCTV visuals capturing the incident have gone viral on social media.

Based on Paramasivam’s complaint, the GRP, Avadi, registered a case. After perusing the CCTV footage, three persons — Subash, 23, S. Ibrahim, 22, and a 14-year-old boy — were apprehended. Efforts are underway to trace and nab one more suspect, who has been absconding.

Published - November 26, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.